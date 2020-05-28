Doris E. Luna
Doris Ellene (Bell) Luna, 97, of Circleville, passed away on May 27, 2020.
She was born on May 19, 1923 in Murfreesboro, Tennessee to Claude and Helen (Nelson) Bell.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth Luna; daughter, Sarah; and sister, Helen Buckingham.
Doris was a retired art teacher from Circleville, Westfall and Logan Elm school systems.
Doris is survived by her daughter, Benny (Ed) Peters; son, Ken (Scarlet) Luna; grandchildren, Kate Sumption, Ashley Writsel, Creigh Peters; and by great-grandchildren, Jakob, Stella, Ashton and Peyton.
Private services will be held at Forest Cemetery.
When restrictions are lifted from the COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at Presbyterian Church.
Please check www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com for updated information.



Published in Circleville Herald from May 28 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
