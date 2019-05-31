Doris Yamarick, age 91 of Circleville, Ohio passed away on May 29, 2019. She was born in East Orange, N.J. and is preceded in death by her husband of 44 years, Wally; her parents, Adolf and Fanny Schanzenbach; and her brother, Werner.

She is survived by her two sons. The oldest, Kenneth (Jane) of Moulton, Texas - Jane's daughter Ellen (Adam) Davidson and great-grandsons Van and Steele -and Warren (Laura) of Powell, Ohio and granddaughters Caitie (Brandon) Rohrig, Christina, Carly, Shelby, and Ciera Yamarick; nieces, Sue (Don) Chambers, Diane (John) Bianci, Karyn (Patrick) Ruddy; and nephew, Erich (Jane) Schanzenbach.

She loved her children and grandchildren, and her friends were very special to her. She was involved in her community and was very proud of being co-founder of the Pickaway County Community Foundation, and worked with others to establish Haven House, a domestic violence shelter, and Hospice of Pickaway County.

There will be a memorial service on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at the Presbyterian Church, 134 E. Mound St., Circleville, Ohio at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, her family would be grateful if donations were made to the Yamarick Family Fund of the Pickaway County Community Foundation, 770 N. Court St. Circleville, Ohio, 43113.

Wellman Funeral Home handled the arrangements.

Published in Circleville Herald on June 1, 2019