Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Baum
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Baum


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Baum Obituary
Dorothy (Cade) Baum, 83, of Ashville, passed away on April 8, 2020.
She was born on April 16, 1936 in Pedro, Ohio to Leo and Ruth (Fox) Cade.
Dorothy married Robert Baum on March 17, 1957. She was a devoted and loving wife and mother to her four children and granddaughter. Dorothy was also a dedicated member of St. Paul Lutheran Church, Ashville.
She is survived by her husband, Robert Baum; her children, Patricia (Baum) and Carl Rogers, Steve Baum, Jill (Baum) Martinez and Cynthia Baum: her granddaughter, Silvia Martinez, and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy is preceded in death by her parents, Leo and Ruth Cade; siblings, Virginia Geehring, Ruby and Ralph Miller, Thomas and Mary Cade and John and Jackie Cade, and Alta Faye Smith.
A special thank you to Logan Elm Health Care Center.
A memorial service will be held later this summer due to current public health restrictions.
For those who wish, memorials in Dorothy's name may be made to St. Paul Lutheran Church, 6046 St. Paul Road, Ashville, Ohio 43103.
Arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -