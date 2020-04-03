Home

Kirkpatrick Funeral Home
554 Washington Avenue
Washington Court House, OH 43160
(740) 335-0701
Dorothy J. Short


1920 - 2020
Dorothy J. Short Obituary
Dorothy Jane Short, 99, of Washington Court House, Ohio, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 6:09 p.m. at St. Catherine's Manor of Washington Court House, where she had been a resident since 2013.
Dorothy was born May 26, 1920, in West Jefferson, Ohio to Edith and Otis L. Short. She lived most of her life in this community.
Before her retirement, she was a clerk at the Dayton Power and Light Company in Washington Court House.
She was a member of the Bloomingburg Presbyterian Church.
Dorothy was preceded in death by two brothers, Carl Short, in 1954, and Cary Short, in 2010.
She is survived by three cousins, Ann Short and Sarah Short, both of Circleville, and Mary Clair Wilson, of Arizona; and her friend and caregiver, Elaine Writsel, of Washington Court House.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, a private graveside service will be held in the Washington Cemetery with Mell Wickensimer, director of visitation at the Grace United Methodist Church, officiating.
Burial will be under the direction of the Kirkpatrick Funeral Home in Washington Court House.
www.kirkpatrickfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
