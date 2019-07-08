Dorothy L. Bayes, 85, of Englewood, formerly of Fairborn, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was a member of Happy Corner Church of the Brethren and served as a Deacon.

She also was a member of the American Legion Post #755 and the vice president of the Civic Club in Lake Wyanoka.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Linda (Jim) Diltz, Debbie Hollinger, Herb Bayes, Steve (J.D.) Bayes, Gary Bayes, and Ken (Sonya) Bayes; 14 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren; brothers, Wesley Marshall, and Michael Marshall; sister-in-law: Frances Bayes; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Herb Bayes; parents, Oscar Grant Baker and Mazie Marshall; step-father, Paul Marshall; daughter-in-law, Dianna Bayes; and companion, Wilbur Minkner.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Kindred Funeral Home (400 Union Blvd., Englewood). Interment will immediately follow at Bear Creek Cemetery in Trotwood.

The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 5-7 p.m. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Legion Auxillary.

Online condolences may be made to the family at www.KindredFuneralHome.com Published in Circleville Herald on July 6, 2019