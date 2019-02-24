

Dorothy M. (Roll) Anderson, 91, of Laurelville, formerly of Hallsville, passed away peacefully February 19 at Brown Memorial Nursing Home. She was born on November 16, 1927, in Whisler, the daughter of the late Wallace and Lettie Pearl (Miller) Roll.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy is preceded in death by her brothers, Vemont, George, Roy, and Robert Roll; and sisters, Edith Stimmel, Virginia Brown, Twila Miller, and Ora Alice Roll.

Dorothy is survived by her children, Mike (Sharon) Anderson, Tracy (Mark) Kiger, and Angela (Mark) Crosby; brother, Cecil (Joretta) Roll; her grandchildren who were her pride and joy, Ashley (Chad) Starkey, Travis (Kelly Cain) Anderson, Dillon (Jordon Dicken) Crosby, Tonya (Tyler Gillenwater) Crosby, Dustin Crosby, and Andrew Kiger; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.

In 1954, she joined the U.S. Air Force and proudly served her country at James Connally Air Force Base in Waco, Texas. She enjoyed raising flowers and bird watching.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, March 2 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston. Visitation will be held Saturday from 1 p.m. until the time of the service at Hills. Burial will follow in Hallsville Cemetery at a later date. In accordance with Dorothy's wishes, cremation has been observed. Condolences can be made on Dorothy's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com