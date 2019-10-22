|
|
Dorothea Ann Kutler passed away suddenly on Sept. 20, 2019 at the age of 76 in New York City.
Dorothea was born on June 3, 1943 in Maysville, Kentucky, to Carol Landreth and Norman Earl Kutler.
She grew up in Circleville, where she graduated from Circleville High School in 1961. Dorothea continued her education at Lake Erie College for Women and the Ohio State University, and then graduated from Parson's School of Design in New York City.
Part of her career included owning and running an architectural design firm called the Triad Group. Dorothea enjoyed fine arts, travel, and a good joke, as well as her many nieces and nephews. She was never short on giving thoughtful gifts.
Dorothea was preceded in death by her mother and father, as well as by her sister, Jane Kutler Waddel.
She is survived by two sisters, Sara Geier (Dick) of Cincinnati, and Karen Jarrold (Gary) of Florida.
She will be dearly remembered by her nieces and nephews, Lauren Geier, Melissa Ziegler (Doug), Richard Geier (Lauren), Nathan Matthews, and Kelsey Matthews, as well as five great-nieces and great-nephews.
Dorothea was laid to rest near her parents, sister, grandparents, and numerous other relatives in Maysville's cemetery. She's back to where many great childhood memories were formed.
Published in Circleville Herald on Oct. 23, 2019