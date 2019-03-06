|
Vietnam veteran Douglas Earl Willard, 71, of Laurelville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, March 5 at Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus.
He was born May 10, 1947 in Chillicothe to the late James E. and Alberta M. (Sullivan) Willard. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by brothers, Thomas Willard, Denver "Bub" Willard, and sister, Wanda Willard Walter.
He is survived by wife, E. Tootsy (Disbennett) Willard; daughter Anja L. Willard; sons, Douglas M. (Amy) Willard and Ben (Judy) Willard; four wonderful granddaughters, Kaitlin Willard, Kari Willard, Jessica Willard and Sara Willard;two awesome step-grandchildren, Colt Brenning and Lily Brenning; brothers, Michael W. (Pam) Willard and Roger Willard; sister, Denice D. Bradfield and half-sister Sharon Poe.
With keeping with Doug's wishes cremation has been observed.
Wellman Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Online condolences can be made towww.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 7, 2019