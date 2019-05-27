Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Doyle Kiser
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doyle Kiser

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Doyle Kiser Obituary
Doyle Kiser, 66, of Circleville, passed away May 27, 2019 at his residence.
He was born January 10, 1953 in Circleville, the son of Jeff and Grace (Haney) Kiser. Doyle retired from Pitney Bowes in 2009 and after that he enjoyed being a handyman doing many different jobs.
He was a Past Exalted Ruler and Past Trustee of BPOE #77.
Doyle enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Kentucky with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dora Moss.
He is survived by his wife, Connie (Forrest) Kiser; children Leslie (Troy) Cassidy, Jefferson (April) Kiser and Reily Kiser; grandchildren, Kiser, Sy and Hayes Cassidy; brother, Doug (Marty) Kiser; brother-in-law, John Moss; nephew, Matt Moss; many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces; nephews; and his faithful companion, Onyx.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will be in Springbank Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday with Elks Service at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to Pickaway County Fairgrounds, OhioHealth Berger Hospice or Adena Cancer Center.
Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now