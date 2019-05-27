Doyle Kiser, 66, of Circleville, passed away May 27, 2019 at his residence.

He was born January 10, 1953 in Circleville, the son of Jeff and Grace (Haney) Kiser. Doyle retired from Pitney Bowes in 2009 and after that he enjoyed being a handyman doing many different jobs.

He was a Past Exalted Ruler and Past Trustee of BPOE #77.

Doyle enjoyed spending time at the family cabin in Kentucky with family and friends. He is preceded in death by his parents and sister, Dora Moss.

He is survived by his wife, Connie (Forrest) Kiser; children Leslie (Troy) Cassidy, Jefferson (April) Kiser and Reily Kiser; grandchildren, Kiser, Sy and Hayes Cassidy; brother, Doug (Marty) Kiser; brother-in-law, John Moss; nephew, Matt Moss; many brothers- and sisters-in-law, nieces; nephews; and his faithful companion, Onyx.

Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Thursday, May 30, 2019 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will be in Springbank Cemetery. Friends may call from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday with Elks Service at 7:45 p.m. at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Pickaway County Fairgrounds, OhioHealth Berger Hospice or Adena Cancer Center.

Published in Circleville Herald on May 28, 2019