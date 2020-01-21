|
Dustin W. Silcox, 38, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020 at his residence unexpectedly.
He was born on May 27, 1981 in Columbus.
A graduate of Teays Valley in 1999, after high school Dustin worked at numerous positions in the restaurant business over the years. He was a devoted full-time caregiver for his mom. Dustin loved movies, show tunes, and in the past working out at the gym. To his family he liked to be known as a skilled mixologist.
Preceded in death by his grandparents, Thomas (Mary Ann) Epps and William Lewis (Mary Helen) Silcox.
Survived by his mother, Debra L. Silcox of Ashville; father, Gary W. Silcox of Savannah, Georgia; sister, Jennifer Gordon of Columbus; brother, Eddie Silcox of Dublin; nephew, Mitchell Gordon; special aunt, Karen Williams; special cousins, Andy Williams, Katie Pearson, and Becky Williams; also numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins in Tennessee; many friends and the LGBTQ + community.
Per Dustin's request cremation has taken place.
The family will receive friends on Friday, Jan. 24, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville, for a time of reflection.
The family request in lieu of flowers memorials can be made to the funeral home to help toward expenses.
Online condolences may be made at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 22, 2020