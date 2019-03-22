|
Dwayne E. Hixon, 54, of Ashville, passed away suddenly on Wednesday, March 20.
He was born June 14, 1965 in Columbus to the late John W. Hixon and Linda (Derenberger) Zubovich.
Dwayne was a carpenter and enjoyed working with his hands. His real love was writing poetry and short stories, and he authored a book titled "Tales Terror."
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by brother, Paul.
Dwayne is survived by his sister, Angela Zubovich; grandmother, Lucille Bremer; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, and nephews.
As per Dwayne's wishes, there will be no service and cremation has taken place.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Dwayne's name to the , 5555 Frantz Road, Dublin 43017 or the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St., Ashville 43104 for expenses.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 23, 2019