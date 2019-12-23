|
Earl Blackburn, age 76, of Mt. Sterling, Ohio, passed unexpectedly at home on Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019.
Born in Sydney, Kentucky, to the late Homer and Agnes Blackburn, Earl was employed by General Motors in Elyria, Ohio for over 34 years before he retired.
A die-hard Kentucky Wildcat, Earl loved UK basketball.
He was a beloved father, grandfather and great-grandfather.
In addition to his parents, Earl was preceded in death by his beloved wife, June Blackburn; his sons, Robert Blackburn and Jerry Blackburn; and his brother, Bernie Blackburn.
Earl is survived by his son and daughter-in-law Kevin and Renee Blackburn; his grandchildren, Bobby (Kelsey) Blackburn, Kevin (Jenna) Blackburn, Jessica (fiancÃ© Ryan Walton) Blackburn and Jenn Blackburn; his great-grandchildren, Luke, Lauryn, Elaynna, Maisley and soon to be born great-grandson, William Colt; his brothers, Ronnie Blackburn and Randy Blackburn; aunts, Loretta Blackburn and Elsie Smith, and their families; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Family will receive friends from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mt. Sterling, Ohio 43143; 740-869-2777, where his funeral service will be held 10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019.
Burial will follow at Pleasant Cemetery, Mt. Sterling, Ohio.
In honor of Earl's love for the Wildcats, please wear Kentucky Blue to his funeral.
Please visit www.tiddfuneralservice.com to share your favorite memory of Earl or to send your condolences to his family.
Published in Circleville Herald on Dec. 24, 2019