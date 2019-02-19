Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
10:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Earl Liston Obituary
Earl Liston, 91, of Mount Sterling, passed away February 18 surrounded by his family. 
He was born April 18, 1927 in Pickaway County to Earl and Edna (Dennis) Liston. 
Earl was a retired farmer and retired from F&R Lazarus. He was a member of Mount Sterling Masonic Lodge #269 for more than 50 years, a member of Blue Masonic Lodge for the same time length, and a 32-degree Scottish Rite. 
In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Wanda (Grimsley) Liston, sister Winifred and daughter-in-law. Susan Liston. 
Earl is survived by his children, Carrol (Jean) Liston, Carma (Joe) Russ, E. Craig Liston and Carla (Jim) Stepp; grandchildren, Kevin, Kristina, Shane, Ryan, Chad, E. Tanner, Walker, Corry, and Cayse; numerous great-grandchildren, step-grandchildren, step-great-grandchildren and by sisters, Janice, Glenna and Fanda. 
Funeral services will be held Friday, February 22 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, with burial to follow in Muhlenberg Township Cemetery. 
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from 10-1 p.m. 
Memorial contributions are suggested to Berger Hospice, 610 Northridge Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.  
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 20, 2019
