Earl Sharff, 101, born in Canton, Ohio, July 23, 1918, died on Dec. 1, 2019.
Mr. Sharff was the founder of Sharff's Fashion, an area ladies clothing retail chain, which has served Central Ohio for over 75 years with stores in Circleville, Athens, Logan and Newark, as well as a majority shareholder in The Hickle's Department Store in Lancaster, and Keith's Menswear.
Earl served as a board member and shareholder of WCLT radio, Newark. After World War II, he retired from the U.S. Army with the rank of Major, in which he participated in the Battle of the Bulge, with time in England, and stayed after the conclusion of the war, supervising in Germany for a year during the American occupation.
Mr. Sharff was a long-standing member of the Elks, a Mason, and a well-accomplished Bridge player. After his move to Florida, Earl served as the President of the Sarasota-Manatee Jewish Federation and later, its Foundation.
Mr. Sharff is predeceased by his wife of 57 years, Marjorie, and a son, William Sharff.
Mr. Sharff is survived by three sons, Raymond Waldman (Indianapolis, Indiana), Mark Sharff (Sarasota, Florida), and Robert Sharff (Deland, Florida); as well as eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
