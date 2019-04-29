|
|
Edward Beard, 72, of Circleville passed away April 27, 2019. He was born on October 24, 1946 in Columbus to Adin and Virginia (Burnhimer) Beard. In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by sisters, Becky Young and Ginger Hoover.
Edward is survived by his wife, Sharon (McLaughlin) Beard; daughter, Mickey (James) Naramore; grandchildren, Amanda (Vance) Slagel, Darlene Naramore; and by great-grandchildren, Jacoby, Uriah and Lovelee.
Visitation will be held Wednesday, May 1, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 30, 2019