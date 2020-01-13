|
Edwin Carlisle Leatherwood, age 80, passed away at his home in Ashville, Ohio and went to his new home in Heaven with Jesus Christ on Jan. 11, 2020.
He was born May 1939 to Guy Hoyt Leatherwood and Louise Francis (Schieser) Leatherwood in Circleville, Ohio.
He was a 1957 graduate of Ashville Harrison High School going on to receive a Comprehensive Science and Education degree from Ohio State University in 1960. He accepted a teaching position at Montgomery Jr. High School in San Diego, California where he met his future wife, Dorene. He later returned to Ohio to be near family and received his master's degree in School Administration in 1963 from Ohio University. He taught seventh grade science for Circleville Schools; was a vice-principal and principal of Morgan County High School in McConnelsville; was a supervisor for Athens County Schools; and also worked briefly for the Veteran's Administration. He taught science at Glouster High School in 1972 and was the principal of Trimble Elementary from 1973 until his retirement in 1992.
Ed is survived by his loving wife of 55 years, Dorene Leatherwood; his children, Aaron (Carly) Leatherwood, of Athens, Ohio, David (Lisa) Leatherwood, of Columbus, Ohio, Susan (Scott) Applegate, of Ashville, Ohio; his grandchildren, Maria, Benjamin, Anna, Jonathan, Alex, Emily and Ella.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his grandson, Jacob Applegate.
Ed's care and love for others, his curiosity, his interest in the world, and his desire to make the world a better place will be deeply missed. The family will welcome family and friends for visitation at Jager Funeral Home of Athens on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020 from 5 p.m. - 7 p.m. and Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020 from 4 p.m. - 7 p.m.
Funeral Service on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020 at Wellman Funeral Home at 10 a.m.
Interment at Forest Cemetery, Circleville.
Family and friends are invited to share memories and lunch at Circleville First Baptist Church following the services.
Special thanks to the caregivers who provided assistance to the family and to Mount Carmel Hospice.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Parkinson's Foundation of Ohio or the Edwin Leatherwood Scholarship Fund at Trimble Local Schools, 1 Tomcat Drive, Glouster, Ohio 45732.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 14, 2020