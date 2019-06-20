Eileene Rife, 100, of Ashville, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 20, 2019. She was born Feb. 22, 1919 in Canal Winchester to the late Hubert and Lena Marie (Schultz) Hoy. Eileene retired as a dental surgical assistant at Riverside Hospital after 25 years. She was an active member of First English Lutheran Church in Ashville where she taught Sunday School for 67 years and also enjoyed singing in the choir. Years before she was a den mother for the Girl Scouts for 15 years and had worked with the Adult Literacy League in Circleville for 10 years.

A graduate of Canal Winchester High School, Eileene is preceded in death by husband Thomas R. Rife in 2012; two daughters, Saundra Lee Cavinee and Karen Jo Rife; granddaughter, Cathy Jo Cavinee; and brother Robert Hoy.

She is survived by grandchildren, Gerri Cavinee Bishop (Richard) of Kissimmee, FLa., and Kevin A. Cavinee (Misty) of Decaturville, Tenn.; great grandchildren, Crystal Bishop, Kayla McLaughlin, Rebecca Negron Morales, and K.C. Cavinee all of Florida.; great-great grandchildren, Morgan; Malakai and Antonio plus one due in July 2019; niece, Joyce (Roger) Cherubini of Utica, Ohio; and friends too numerous to mention but cherished nonetheless.

The family will receive friends on Saturday, June 22, 2019 from 11 a.m. until the time of Service at 1 p.m. in the First English Lutheran Church 94 Long St. Ashville, with Pastor Joe Wolfe officiating. Interment will follow in Reber Hill Cemetery.

The family requests in lieu of flowers that contributions be made in Eileenes's name to SOS Of Ohio 3121 W. Broad St. Columbus, OH 43204. This is a nonprofit Vet Clinic and helps about 40 nonprofit shelters around Central Ohio and low-income families who cannot afford to have their pets spade or neutered. Eileene and Tom loved animals. Arrangements by the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.

Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com Published in Circleville Herald on June 21, 2019