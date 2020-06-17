Eleanor A. Strawser, 96, passed away at home, The Wyngate, on June 16, 2020.
Eleanor was born on Oct. 11, 1923 in Circleville, Ohio to the late Malcolm and Gladys (Fausnaugh) Wiggins.
Eleanor is a graduate of Circleville High School; a proud veteran of WWII, having served in the Women's Army Corp; a former member of Sigma Phi Gamma Sorority and a member of the Community Methodist Church. Two of her fondest memories were serving as the first female Grand Marshall of the 2018 Circleville Memorial Day Parade and her honor flight trip to Washington D.C. in 2012.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Harold, and a son, Robert.
She is survived by her sons, Roy, (Anne) Strawser and Harold "Pete", (Mary) Strawser; daughter-in-law, Ruth; grandchildren, Robert "Bo" (Danielle) Strawser; their children, Katelyn Folkes and Greyson, Ryan (Leslie) Strawser; and their children, Gunnar and Braden; Michael Strawser (Leeanne); and their children, Adrianna and Derek, Elizabeth (Doug) Pazak; and their children, Olivia and Ava; Stacy Stickel (Bill); and their children Chaz, Levi and Caden; Todd Bower; and his children, Jorden and Trace, and Tonya Bower; and her son, Austin.
She dearly loved her family and especially enjoyed her visits with the grand and great-grandkids.
The family would like to thank the entire staff and residents of The Wyngate for their care and companionship over the past several years and especially Jeanette Branham who was always able to lift Eleanor's spirits when she was having a bad day. Also, special thanks to the Orange Team at the Chillicothe VA. She loved her Orange Team girls.
A memorial celebration will take place on Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 2 p.m. at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger funeral home 151 East Main Street, Circleville, with Pastor Tad Grover officiating.
An urn burial will follow at Forest Cemetery where military honors will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Community Methodist Church, Circleville for the stained glass window project or to your favorite charity.
Guests are respectfully asked to wear masks and attendance will be monitored to ensure safety for everyone attending.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jun. 17 to Jun. 20, 2020.