Elinor Kay (Leeth) Driesbach, 80, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020 at Riverside Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1939, in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Gerald Henry and Enid (Timmons) Leeth.
On May 3, 1957, she united in marriage with her loving husband, Ronald Lee Driesbach, who preceded her in death in 2010.
Kay is survived by her sons, Seth (Karen) Driesbach, and Kevin Driesbach, both of Circleville; daughter, Tami Driesbach, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) Driesbach, Andrea (Bryan) Miller, Jared (Angelia) Driesbach, AJ (Jennifer) Driesbach, Jordan Poling, Clayton (Tiana) Sparks; and great-grandchildren, Trinity and Hudson Driesbach, Logan and Ashlynn Miller, Elliott and Ethan Driesbach, Emelia and Everett Driesbach, and Wren Sparks.
In addition to her parents and husband, Kay was preceded in death by her son, Michael "Mickie" Driesbach.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Pastor Jeff Julien officiating.
Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery, Circleville.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 14, 2020