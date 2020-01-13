Home

Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
(740) 642-2261
Visitation
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
2:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
24 West Ing Street
Kingston, OH 45644
More Obituaries for Elinor Driesbach
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elinor K. (Leeth) Driesbach


1939 - 2020
Elinor K. (Leeth) Driesbach Obituary
Elinor Kay (Leeth) Driesbach, 80, of Circleville, passed away on Jan. 12, 2020 at Riverside Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 16, 1939, in Chillicothe, the daughter of the late Gerald Henry and Enid (Timmons) Leeth.
On May 3, 1957, she united in marriage with her loving husband, Ronald Lee Driesbach, who preceded her in death in 2010.
Kay is survived by her sons, Seth (Karen) Driesbach, and Kevin Driesbach, both of Circleville; daughter, Tami Driesbach, of Chillicothe; grandchildren, Joshua (Sarah) Driesbach, Andrea (Bryan) Miller, Jared (Angelia) Driesbach, AJ (Jennifer) Driesbach, Jordan Poling, Clayton (Tiana) Sparks; and great-grandchildren, Trinity and Hudson Driesbach, Logan and Ashlynn Miller, Elliott and Ethan Driesbach, Emelia and Everett Driesbach, and Wren Sparks.
In addition to her parents and husband, Kay was preceded in death by her son, Michael "Mickie" Driesbach.
Funeral Services will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at 2 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston, with Pastor Jeff Julien officiating.
Burial will follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery, Circleville.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday from noon until the time of the service at Hill's.
Condolences can be made on Kay's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Jan. 14, 2020
