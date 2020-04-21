|
|
Elizabeth Leah (Parks) Chester, 102, of Circleville, and formerly of Williamsport, passed away Monday, April 20, 2020 at Circleville Post Acute Care.
She was born on Sept. 23, 1917 in Pickaway County to the late Asa Orville and Bertha Mae (Edler) Parks.
Elizabeth had worked at several businesses around the area, such as Berger Hospital, L and K Restaurant, Wardell's Party Home and the Dairy Shed in Williamsport.
For years, she was active in Williamsport U. M. Church as a Sunday School teacher, and at the Yellowbud Church; she sang with her mother and played the piano. More recent, she had been a member of Calvary U.M. Church in Circleville.
Preceded in death by her husband, Paul Barnes Chester; and two sisters, Gertrude Shasteen and Beatrice "Peach" Crawford.
Survived by a daughter and son-in-law, Janet L. and Kenneth Starkey, of Ashville; grandchildren, Kenneth Keith (Laura) Starkey, of Reynoldsburg; Crystal Renee (Chris) Clarke, of Circleville; great-grandchildren, Alisa and Jessica; numerous nephews and nieces.
Due to our current restrictions with COVID-19, a private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family in Forest Cemetery, Circleville with Pastor Kevin Pees officiating.
The family request in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to: The of Central Ohio, 1379 Dublin Road Columbus, Ohio 43215.
Arrangements and care of family by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 22, 2020