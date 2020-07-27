MAMA SMITH, YOU WERE ONE OF MY EXTRA MOMS GROWING UP. JOYCE AND I USED TO HANG WITH YOU SOMETIMES JUST WATCHING YOU COOK. YOUR HOUSE WAS A WARM PLACE TO BE, AND A PLACE WHERE WE ALL MADE MUSIC. GREAT MEMORIES. YOU WILL BE MISSED DEARLY BY FAMILY AND FRIENDS. I KNOW THAT ROGER AND JIMMIE MET YOU AT THE GATE! FLY HIGH MISS ELLEN!

TERRY ALLEN

Friend