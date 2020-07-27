Ellen M. Smith, 97, formerly of Stoutsville, went to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
She was born Jan. 22, 1923 in Stoutsville. and was the daughter of the late Henry and Georgia (Goodman) Fausnaugh.
She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Stoutsville, and Israel Lutheran Church at Dutch Hollow. She was employed by Amanda Clearcreek Schools for over 20 years as a cashier and secretary. Ellen was a member of O.E.S. #90 in Circleville and the Pythian Sisters in Stoutsville and a charter member of Stoutsville Senior Citizens.
She is survived by her children, Janet (Randy) Abbott of Amanda, Gary (Jan) Smith of Avon Park, Florida, Jeffrey (Carol) Smith of Stoutsville and Joyce (Ron) Preston of Stoutsville; daughter-in-law, Shirley Smith of Amanda; grandchildren, Rodney (Shelli) Smith, Chris (Robin) Smith, Philip (Jennifer) Smith, Doug (Sheila) Abbott, Amy (Greg) Wolfinger, Christy Smith, Cherie Myohanen, Megan Hysell, Ryan (Molly) Smith, Audra Preston, Eric (Nicole) Preston, Janell Preston, Emily (Seth) Dannison; 35 great-grandchildren; lifelong friend, Betty Smith of Florida; and close companion, Don Sprague.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger S. Smith; son, Jimmie Smith; four brothers and four sisters; and lifelong friend, Pauline Smith.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda, with Dr. George Fry officiating.
Burial will follow in Dutch Hollow Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the funeral home with an Eastern Star service at 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
The service will be streamed live on the funeral home's Facebook page.
The family would like memorial contributions to Clearcreek Township EMS or Israel Lutheran Church in Ellen's memory.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com
.