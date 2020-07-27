1/1
Ellen M. Smith
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Ellen's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ellen M. Smith, 97, formerly of Stoutsville, went to her Lord and Savior on Saturday, July 25, 2020.
She was born Jan. 22, 1923 in Stoutsville. and was the daughter of the late Henry and Georgia (Goodman) Fausnaugh.
She was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Stoutsville, and Israel Lutheran Church at Dutch Hollow. She was employed by Amanda Clearcreek Schools for over 20 years as a cashier and secretary. Ellen was a member of O.E.S. #90 in Circleville and the Pythian Sisters in Stoutsville and a charter member of Stoutsville Senior Citizens.
She is survived by her children, Janet (Randy) Abbott of Amanda, Gary (Jan) Smith of Avon Park, Florida, Jeffrey (Carol) Smith of Stoutsville and Joyce (Ron) Preston of Stoutsville; daughter-in-law, Shirley Smith of Amanda; grandchildren, Rodney (Shelli) Smith, Chris (Robin) Smith, Philip (Jennifer) Smith, Doug (Sheila) Abbott, Amy (Greg) Wolfinger, Christy Smith, Cherie Myohanen, Megan Hysell, Ryan (Molly) Smith, Audra Preston, Eric (Nicole) Preston, Janell Preston, Emily (Seth) Dannison; 35 great-grandchildren; lifelong friend, Betty Smith of Florida; and close companion, Don Sprague.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger S. Smith; son, Jimmie Smith; four brothers and four sisters; and lifelong friend, Pauline Smith.
Funeral services will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at Taylor-Theller Funeral Home in Amanda, with Dr. George Fry officiating.
Burial will follow in Dutch Hollow Cemetery.
Friends may call from 4-8 p.m. Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at the funeral home with an Eastern Star service at 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the service on Wednesday.
The service will be streamed live on the funeral home's Facebook page.
The family would like memorial contributions to Clearcreek Township EMS or Israel Lutheran Church in Ellen's memory.
Condolences may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Circleville Herald from Jul. 27 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
28
Calling hours
04:00 - 08:00 PM
Taylor-Theller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
28
Service
08:00 PM
Taylor-Theller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Calling hours
01:00 - 02:00 PM
Taylor-Theller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
29
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Taylor-Theller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Taylor Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

4 entries
July 27, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 27, 2020
She was a wonderful Lady. Always had smile her face at school and at the KP Hall. She will be missed.
Chris w. Martens
Friend
July 27, 2020
MAMA SMITH, YOU WERE ONE OF MY EXTRA MOMS GROWING UP. JOYCE AND I USED TO HANG WITH YOU SOMETIMES JUST WATCHING YOU COOK. YOUR HOUSE WAS A WARM PLACE TO BE, AND A PLACE WHERE WE ALL MADE MUSIC. GREAT MEMORIES. YOU WILL BE MISSED DEARLY BY FAMILY AND FRIENDS. I KNOW THAT ROGER AND JIMMIE MET YOU AT THE GATE! FLY HIGH MISS ELLEN!
TERRY ALLEN
Friend
July 26, 2020
So sorry to hear of Ellen's passing, she will be missed by many. She was always so kind and happy. I won't forget the help and support she gave to me during my time at Stoutsville's school cafeteria as well as Trinity Lutheran Church. Thoughts, prayers, and loving memories to all that love her.

Angie Foster
Coworker
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved