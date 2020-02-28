|
|
Elmer Reed, 79, of Circleville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.
He was born July 7, 1940 in Circleville, Ohio, to the late Ernest and Lottie (Whaley) Reed.
Elmer worked at Buckeye Steel Casting for most of his life where he retired. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, watching old movies and spending time with his grandchildren.
Along with his parents, Elmer was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Patricia (McCain) Reed; brother, Harold Reed; sisters, Hazel Dolinger and Joann Garrett.
He is survived by daughter April (Todd) Collins and their children, Tiffany (Barry) Rutter and Marshall (Jillane) Johnson both of Iowa; daughter, Samantha Reed and her children, Edward Howard and Victoria Sprague of Circleville; many great-grandchildren; siblings, Charles "Toot" (Connie) Reed, Barbara Brown and Rita "Bootsie" (Mike) Keenan; and by many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service at 1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 29, 2020