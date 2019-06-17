Elnoma Viola Wilson, age 90, passed away in the comfort of her own home on June 13, 2019. She was born in Sabina, Ohio on March 23, 1929 to her parents Wesley and Anna "Brooks" Newman.

Elnoma was a hard worker, with various secretarial jobs throughout her life. She especially enjoyed her work with Ron Ramey of Ron's Glass for many years. She married her best friend, Robert E. Wilson, on September 11, 1949. She was a member of the Ladies Circle at Community United Methodist Church, and was active in her work with the Genealogical Society. She was an avid reader, completing three to four books a week. Elnoma also loved tending to her flower garden, with her hands in the dirt and a smile on her face. She will be missed dearly by those closest to her.

Elnoma is preceded in death by her parents and her son, Robert Daniel Wilson.

Left to mourn her passing is her husband of 70 years, Robert; her daughter, Kathleen Wilson; and her nephews, Robert Eugene Hatfield, Russell Hatfield, Ronald Wilson and Lonnie Wilson.

Per her wishes, cremation will take place.

Her memorial service will be held on Friday, June 21, 2019 at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 E. Main St., Circleville at 11 a.m., with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Burial will follow at Forest Cemetery at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the or the .