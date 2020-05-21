Eloise R. Beers
Eloise Regina (Hay) Beers, 97, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Friday, May 8, 2020 at Pickaway Manor in Circleville, Ohio.
Eloise was born on Jan. 3, 1923 to the late Glenn L. and Dolly K. (Lindsey) Hay in Ashville, Ohio.
Eloise graduated from Walnut High School and was a secretary during WWII and later a dedicated wife, mother and grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She was a member of The Village Chapel Methodist Church. Eloise also served on several committees/boards in the community. She volunteered at Berger Hospital for a number of years. Eloise was also a member of Eastern Star, Nebraska Grange and Roundtown Garden Club. Her philosophy was to leave the world a better place by continuing to love, share and forgive through life's challenges.
Besides her parents, Eloise was preceded in death by her husband, Everett R. Beers in 1997; brothers, Dorwin E. Hay and Jay G. Hay.
Eloise is survived by daughters, Bonnie (Tim) Carter, Kathy (Ron) Studebaker and Denise Kiepper; grandchildren, Shawn Stevens, Richa Manus-Hubbard, Scott Stevens, Nicole Miles and Augusta and Grant Kiepper; numerous great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
Arrangements and care of family have been entrusted to Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville, Ohio.
A private graveside service will be held at Reber Hill Cemetery, June 6, 2020.
The service will be recorded. Please contact a family member for a link.
Donations may be made to: Pickaway County Community Action (PICCA) Food Distribution, 469 East Ohio Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com



Published in Circleville Herald from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
