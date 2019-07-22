Emily Lutz, 90, passed away peacefully on July 19, 2019. She and her twin sister (Evelyn Lutz Dunham) were born in their family home on East Main Street in Circleville on July 23, 1928 to Marion (Rowe) and Lorin Lutz.

Emily was a 1946 graduate of Circleville High School, and went on to earn a bachelor's degree in 1950, and then a master's degree in health and physical education from The Ohio State University.

She taught at the University of Illinois and OSU before applying to medical school at OSU. She earned a medical doctorate in 1959, held an internship at San Francisco General Hospital and completed her residency at the University of California San Francisco Hospital in 1964.

In 1968, Emily returned to Circleville and began what became a 30-year private practice in Obstetrics and Gynecology, which was much needed at the time. It is estimated that Dr. Lutz delivered more than 3,000 babies during her career.

Combining her love of sports and medicine, Emily served as a physician for athletic teams in the 1980s including the Pan American games in Caracas, Venezuela, and the U.S. Olympic Team at the Los Angeles Olympic Games in 1984, where she attended to the volleyball and fencing teams.

She traveled extensively as a team physician throughout the United States, South America, Europe and China. Emily was a dedicated and lifelong member of St. Philip's Episcopal Church. She was a member of the choir, served on its vestry and was a member of its investment committee.

She was also a long-time member of the Circleville Noon Rotary Club. Emily was predeceased by her parents, brother William Earl Lutz, and sister Marilyn Lutz Brehmer. She is survived by her twin sister, Evelyn Lutz Dunham (Circleville) , brother in law Robert L. Brehmer (Circleville), nieces, Melanie Brehmer Shuter (Circleville), Marcia Brehmer (Circleville), Marion Brehmer (Joel) Farber (San Jose, CA), Jennifer Dunham (Sodus, NY), Marilyn Dunham (Darrell) Fountain (Niskayuna, NY), and David (Tonjia) Dunham (Fairport, NY), and many great nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Thursday, July 25 from 4-6 p.m. at Wellman's Funeral Home. Memorial services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 26 at St. Philip's Episcopal Church with Father David Getreu officiating. Family will receive friends following the service in the parish hall.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Philip's Episcopal Church, 129 W. Mound St. Circleville, OH 43113 or the Doberman Pinscher Health Foundation 11807 SE Mcgillivray Blvd. Vancouver, WA 98683. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Published in Circleville Herald on July 23, 2019