Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
Emma J. Smith Obituary
Emma J. Smith, 79, of Ashville, Ohio, passed away on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Genesis Healthcare in Circleville.
She was born on Dec. 20, 1939 to the late Albert and Anna Mae (Stout) Foster in Columbus, Ohio.
Emma was a homemaker and a member of Church of God on Nicholas Drive.
Emma also is preceded in death by her husband, Lawrence "Larry" E. Smith Jr. in 2008; grandson, Jeremiah Fyffe; siblings, Charles "Sonny" Foster, Charolette Dolby, Jessica Foster, Beverly Foster and Anna Mae Hannahs.
Emma is survived by children, Larry (Mary) Smith of Ashville and Senda (Felix) Fyffe of Williamsport; grandchildren, Todd Smith, Felix Fyffe, Jr., Josh Fyffe, Austin Smith, Taylor Smith, Courtney Smith, Stephen Smith, Cage Smith and Amy Allen; brother, Renner "Butch" (Sharon) Foster of Commercial Point and sister, Alice Easterday of Ashville; numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, June 2 with Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 3 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville, with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on June 1, 2019
