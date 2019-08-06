|
|
Since you're reading this, it means I have died from ovarian cancer, which is obviously not how I planned having my life turn out.
Some things I planned on did happen, though, like graduating from Teays Valley High School in 2004 and Bowling Green State University in 2009, with a year of study abroad at Keele University, England. In the years that followed, I worked for Nationwide Insurance, traveled extensively, got a wonderful dog who survives me, spent time with family and friends, and had countless small daily victories while living for years in Cancerland.
I was born on December 3, 1985 and died on August 5, 2019. I am preceded in death by grandparents John and Jane Karn of Orient, Ohio and Fred and Alice Dapra of Hartville Wyoming.
I am survived by the best mom a person could ask for, Jill (Karn) Dapra (Orient, Ohio), big brother, Eric Dapra (Morral, Ohio), father, Daniel (Columbus, Ohio), and countless aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends who supported me for years with their good humor.
I must thank the wonderful people at the Zangmeister Cancer Center for taking such good care of me for so long.
Visitation will be held at Schoedinger Grove City, 3920 Broadway on Saturday, August 10 from 3-7 p.m. There will be no service.
Instead of flowers, please consider donating to the Ovarian Cancer Research Alliance, PO Box 32141, New York, NY 10087-2141 or online at give.ocrahope.org or to Bowling Green State University, attn: BGSU Foundation, General Fund for International Studies Program (#300647), 1851 North Research Drive, Bowling Green, OH 43403 or bgsu.edu/give.
Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a favorite memory of Erin or watch her life tribute video.
Published in Circleville Herald on Aug. 7, 2019