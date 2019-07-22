Home

Ernest Thompson, 84, of Circleville passed away on July 20, 2019. He was born on September 4, 1934 in Kermit, WV to Robert and Sadie (Pack) Thompson.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by 12 siblings. Ernest is survived by his wife Karlene (Eubanks) Thompson, children Sonia, Tommy (Sylvia) and David (Stacey) Thompson, Linda (Mike) Meeks, Allen (Tina) Bartley and Sheri (Steve) Perkins, 12 grandchildren, 20 great grandchildren, 2 great, great grandchildren, one brother and one sister.
A private viewing will be held at the Wellman Funeral Home. Memorial contributions are suggested to , 5555 Frantz Rd, Dublin, OH 43017.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 23, 2019
