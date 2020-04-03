Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Graveside service
Monday, Apr. 6, 2020
12:00 PM
Muhlenburg Cemetery
Ernie Meadows


1967 - 2020
Ernie Meadows Obituary
 52, of Amanda, passed away on April 1, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1967 in Circleville.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Carol (Layton) Meadows; children, Patrick and Mariah Meadows; four stepchildren; four grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; brother, Robert Meadows; nephew, Ricky Meadows; and by family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at noon in the Muhlenburg Cemetery.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 4, 2020
