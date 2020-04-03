|
52, of Amanda, passed away on April 1, 2020.
He was born on Oct. 29, 1967 in Circleville.
Ernie is survived by his wife, Carol (Layton) Meadows; children, Patrick and Mariah Meadows; four stepchildren; four grandchildren; six step-grandchildren; brother, Robert Meadows; nephew, Ricky Meadows; and by family and friends.
A private graveside service will be held on Monday, April 6, 2020 at noon in the Muhlenburg Cemetery.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 4, 2020