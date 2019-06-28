|
|
Estella Gray, 92, of Circleville passed away on June 22, 2019. She was born on November 20, 1926 in Circleville to Lloyd and Laura (Saunders) Vale. She is preceded in death by her parents and by sons, Garland and William.
Estella is survived by her daughters, Shirley (Joe) Gairdo and Kathleen (Guy) Ferranti, both of Florida, seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, special niece Joyce Keaton, and by special cousin Eleanor Shy.
Cremation has taken place.
Wellman Funeral Home handled the arrangements. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 29, 2019