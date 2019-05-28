Esther M. Barclay Kempton, age 90, left this earth on Tuesday May 28, 2019. She was born on the Albin family farm near Kingston, Ohio in 1929 to the late Charles and Edna Albin Barclay. In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by husband, Paul; sons, Dale and David; stillborn daughter, Kimberly; brother, Donald Barclay; and sister, Mary Barclay.

She is survived by daughter, Connie (Dick) Capuano; sons, Steve (Penny Fick), Kevin Lee (Angela) and Mark Kempton; grandchildren, Rich Capuano, Richelle (Bill Christman), Casey (whom she raised), Josh, Abby, and Austin Kempton; great-grandchildren, Sgt. Adam (Rebecca) Capuano, Anthony, Ava, and Andrew Fultz; and great-great-grandson, Greyson Capuano.

She retired from RCA/Thomson Electronics. Esther was a past member of the Farm Bureau and St. John's Church. She loved farm life, especially her cows and horses.

Friends may visit on Saturday, June 1 from 10 a.m. until the time of the funeral at 11 a.m. at the St. John's Church, 11450 Brown St, Stoutsville, Ohio. Burial is at Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are requested to the church. The family wishes to thank Dublin Assisted Care and Memory Support for their outstanding care for the past three plus years. Arrangements under the care of the MAEDER-QUINT-TIBERI Funeral Home, (614) 444-1185.

