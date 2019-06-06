Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Funeral service
Monday, Jun. 10, 2019
7:00 PM
Funeral service
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
Esther P. Martin Obituary
Esther P. Martin, 71, of Circleville, died June 5, 2019 at her residence. She was born on July 15, 1947 in Circleville, the daughter of Gilbert and Mary (Crowl) Shaffer.
She is preceded in death by her parents; son, Daniel Martin; and brother, Dave Shaffer.
She is survived by her husband, Ronald Martin; children, Kim (Craig) Hutchinson, Debbie (Mark) Davis, Lee Martin, Daniel Martin, David Martin and Bruce Martin; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and brothers, Eugene, Gilbert, Andy, Roger and Danny Shaffer.
Funeral service will be held 7 p.m. Monday June 10, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will be in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Monday at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on June 6, 2019
