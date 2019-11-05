|
|
Evelina Garner, 78, of Circleville, died Nov. 3, 2019 in Riverside Hospital.
She was born on Sept. 24, 1941 in Kentucky, the daughter of the late Clyde and Beulah McGlone.
She is survived by her husband, Marion Garner; daughter, Nicole (Doug) Long; grandchildren, Caleb (Amanda) Brady, Nina Long and Brandon Long; great-grandchildren, Elleigh Brady, Andrew Scowden and Aaron Ijams; and brother, Jerry (Lisa) McGlone.
Funeral service will be held 3 p.m. Friday, Nov. 8, 2019 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to , 5455 N. High St., Columbus, Ohio 43214.
Online condolences may be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 6, 2019