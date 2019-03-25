Home

Evelyn Fannin 79 of Chillicothe, Ohio passed away Monday, March 18, 2019 at her residence.

Evelyn was born April 17, 1939 in Lawrence County, Ky. to the late Arlie L and Carnalee Castle Borders.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by a son, Ray Dean Fannin Jr.; two brothers, William A. Borders and Jack Borders; three sisters, Opal Taylor, Pearl Churella and Hellen Wollenmann.

Evelyn was a former receptionist and telephone operator with Pickway Manor Nursing Facility.

She leaves behind her loving son, Alan Todd(Christy) Fannin of Chillicothe; three grandchildren, Cierra Nicole(Kyle) Long of Mooresville, N.C., Chelsea Spears and Alanee Fannin, each of Chillicothe; five great-grandchildren, Kaiden Long, Alex Long, Alyssa Long, Addalynn Long and Kiernan Spears; one brother, Earl Borders of Lockbourne, Ohio; three sisters, Jewell Tucker of Longmont, Colo., Carolyn Mullins of New Albany, Ohio and Kathryn Patton of Fayetteville, Ga.; special friends, Lee Sines, Darlene Long, Mary Conley, and Becky Cochran; and a host of extended family and friends.

Memorial services will be held April 6, 2019 from noon to 2 p.m .at Tyler Memorial United Methodist Church located at 260 Mill St., Chillicothe.

Online condolences may be left at www.canifffuneralhome.com

Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
