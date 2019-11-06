|
|
Evelyn "Evie" Louise Short Cooper, 76, passed away Nov. 4, 2019.
She was born in West Liberty, Kentucky. Evelyn worked as a manager for Goodwill Corporation and as a child caregiver for almost 25 years.
Evelyn is survived by her devoted husband, Delbert Cooper; daughter, Sherry (John) Wilson; daughter-in-law, Carrie Browning; granddaughters, Ashley and Emily Wilson; faithful dog, Missy; and many other family members.
She is preceded in death by her mother and father, Archie and Nina Short; daughter, Nina Browning; and son, Ricky E. Browning.
The family extends deepest thanks to Evelyn's caregivers and friends through Visiting Angels, Bethany Village Nursing Home and Heart to Heart Hospice for their love, support and devoted care of Evelyn.
Visitation will be held Saturday, Nov. 9 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Simplicity Funeral and Cremation Care at 7520 Madison Avenue, Indianapolis, Indiana, 46227 with services immediately following.
Published in Circleville Herald on Nov. 7, 2019