Evelyn Marie Miller, 77 of Circleville, Ohio passed away on Thursday, May 9, 2019 at 5:55 a.m. at Mount Carmel East in Columbus. Evelyn was born May 6, 1942.

She is preceded in death by her father, John William White and mother, Bertha Evelyn (Hicks) White; brothers, Carl White, John Hicks, Dick White, Bill White and sister, Joan Schumacher.

She is survived by her loving and devoted husband of 59 years, David Ray Miller; children, Cheryl (Doug) Konkle, Donald (Dannette) Miller and Jennifer (Dave) Myers; grandchildren, Brandon (Barbara) Konkle, Jessica (Justin) Fausset, Gabriel (Maureen) Konkle, Chelsea (Kara) Myers, Cody (Victoria) Myers, Nathan Miller, Joseph Miller, Isaiah Miller, Chandler Myers, Charity Miller, Connor Myers, Faith Miller, Samuel Miller, Hope Miller, Timothy Miller, Thomas Miller and Brayden Myers; great-grandchildren, Elliot, Lily, Reese, Aneline, Vincent and Jensen and Dawson; and sisters June Norman and Irene Vance.

Evelyn was the most loving and sweet person. She loved her family and friends and would always be there with a listening ear and kind encouraging words to anyone she came in contact with. She always had a beautiful smile on her face no matter how she felt. She would always want to do for others. She and David attended Blessed Hope Bible Church.

Visitation will be from 4- 8 p.m. Monday, May 13 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville. Funeral Service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday. May 14 at Blessed Hope Church, 9941 State Route 752, Ashville, with Rev. Dale Dixon officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: . 5455 N. High St. Columbus, OH 43214 or Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation, 8815 Conroy Windermere Road, Ste. 309, Orlando, Fla. 32835.

