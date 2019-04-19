Evelyn Ruth O'Neal, 83, of Lancaster, passed away April 17, 2019. She was born on April 30, 1935 in Columbus.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Donald O'Neal.

Evelyn is survived by her children, Don (Bobbie), Ed (Melissa), Tim (Rhonda) O'Neal, and Eva (Gil) Rodriguez; 16 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren; and by sisters, Dorothy and Ethel.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Laurelville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Friends may call at the funeral home in Laurelville on Tuesday from 2-3 p.m.