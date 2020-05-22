Flo Ann Clark, 93, of Circleville, passed away on May 20, 2020.
She was born on March 23, 1927 in Groveport, Ohio to Walter and Lillian (Hamler) Babbert.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George Clark, in 1987; son-in-law, Harold Tener; grandson, Mark; great-granddaughter, Sarah; and brother, Chester "Bill" Babbert.
Flo is survived by her daughter, Ruth Ann Tener; son, David (Judy) Clark; grandchildren, Tim (Becky) Tener, Rebekah (Phil) Imler, Shannon (Brian) Loose, Tobe (Krista) Clark, Nathan (Trisha) Clark, Eva (Dustin) Steinhausser; granddaughter-in-law, Sandra Tener; and by 13 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.
Graveside services will be held on Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Franklin Hills Memory Gardens.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald from May 22 to May 25, 2020.