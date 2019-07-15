|
|
Florence Jane Edmonds, age 68 of Ashville, passed away Saturday, July 13, 2019 at Circleville Care and Rehabilitation Center. Florence was born June 2, 1951 in Athens, Ohio, daughter of the late Orville and Alice (Young) Walker. She attended New Beginnings Church in Ashville.
Preceded in death by her sister, Corraine Adams. Florence is survived by a daughter, Judy (Matt) Thompson of Ashville; sons, Bob (Heather) Edmonds of Lithopolis and Ken (Lori) Edmonds of Amanda; sisters, Ruth (Ock) Lee, Pauline (Wayne) Cochran, and Louise (Phil) Bell; brother, Jesse (Ruth) Walker; grandchildren, Megan (David) Maloney, Taylor Jessie, Madison Jessie, Annabelle Edmonds, Maggie Edmonds, Sarah Edmonds, Betsy Edmonds, Aaron Sexton, Jeffrey Sexton, and Mary Ann Blanton; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, July 18 from 5-8 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville with a Funeral Service at 11 a.m. on Friday, July 19, 2019, with Rev. Matt Thompson officiating. Interment will follow in Harrison Township Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions may be made to the Erase MS.org.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on July 16, 2019