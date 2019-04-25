Florence V. Sharp, 95, of Amanda, passed away peacefully on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Logan Elm Health Care in Circleville.

She was born November 6, 1923 in Amanda and was the daughter of the late Marion and Christina (Kohler) Hoffman. Florence was a 1941 graduate of Amanda High School and retired from G.E. after 32 years of service. She was a life-long member of Zion Uunited Methodist Church.

She is survived by a nephew, Larry (Karen) Hoffman and a niece, Carol (Steve) Norris, each of Amanda. She is also survived by numerous other nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, George A. Sharp and a brother, Forrest Hoffman.

Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 29, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda, with Pastor Dave Jackson officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery in Stoutsville.

Friends may call from 4-7 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Zion United Methodist Church, 4520 Drinkle Road, Amanda, Ohio 43102 in Florence's memory.

Kind notes of condolence may be made at www.mytaylorfuneralhome.com Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 26, 2019