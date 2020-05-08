Forrest Edward "Tim" Coey, 91, of Chillicothe, passed away peacefully at 2:20 p.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020 surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born Sept. 7, 1928, in Ross County, to the late John Roy and Edna (Smith) Coey.

On Aug. 1, 1950, Forrest married his high school sweet heart, Mary Lou (Timmons) Coey (69 years, nine months and six days ago).

He is survived by his loving wife; sons, Neil and Karen (Fraley) Coey and Tom and Melodye (Fraley) Coey; grandchildren, Leah (Marty) Park, Eric (Samantha Heckler) Coey, Jason Coey and his girlfriend Brandi Hester, and Amy (Russ) Hall; great-grandchildren, Neilsen, Tye, Asa, Forrest, and Strider Park, Madison, Sophia, Ethan, and Marley Hall, and Leighton, John, Joshua and Lauren Coey; sister, Louise (Coey) Hunt; adopted sister whom he raised from age 13, Beverly (Frank) Higley; and sister-in-law, Pheobe Sams.

He was preceded in death by his brother and sister-in-law, John Alfred and Betty (Robinson) Coey; sister and brother-in-law, Willam and Etta Mae (Coey) Stevens Jr.; and brother-in-law, Richard Hunt.

In high school, he was an awesome basketball player and graduated from Pickaway Township High School in 1948. Forrest was a Corporal in the U.S. Army 163rd Signal Corp in Austria during the Korean conflict from 1952-1954. Forrest's duties involved communications and driving a Jeep. He was honored to lead many parades in his 1943 Ford GPW Jeep featuring the grand marshal. He beat the odds and was retired for 35 years from EI Dupont with 27 years of service. He retired from Zane Trace and Pickaway Ross School Systems with 10 years as a bus driver. He was Grandpa Coey to all the sports team players and loved filming football and basketball games. He also retired from Ryder Transportation with over 10 years of service and he loved traveling all over the United States driving big semis. Forrest was a longstanding member, layperson and usher of Colerain Methodist Church. He loved traveling around watching his sons play bluegrass music. He was truly Blackwater Run's number one fan. Forrest was also well known for his magnetic sense of humor and proclaimed his middle initial "E" stood for Excellence.

The family would like to thank the amazing hospice team from National Church Residences, the home-based team of the Chillicothe VA Hospital, and special brothers in Christ, Melvin Carpenter, Ted Moats, Rev. Thomas (Gene) Jividen and special neighbor, Gary Wilson.

A private funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 10 at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with Rev. Thomas Jividen and Brother Eric Coey officiating.

There will be no public calling hours.

A graveside service will take place on Sunday, May 10 at 2 p.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery, Kingston, with military honors.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Forrest's honor to the Colerain United Methodist Church, in care of Kellie DeLong, 993 Oak Lane, Kingston, Ohio 45644.







