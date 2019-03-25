Home

Forrest E. Tootle, 78, of Circleville, passed away Tuesday, March 19 at his daughter's home in Louisville, Ky. He was born Dec. 5, 1940 in Circleville, the son of Neil and Mary Barnhart Tootle.
He was a member, deacon and elder of the Seventh-Day Adventist Church, Chillicothe. He had a passion for people and for sharing the love of God. He will be greatly missed by his loved ones. He was an Army veteran.
He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Wolfe Tootle; three daughters, Robin Tootle, of Circleville, Catherine (Scott) Hosler, of Louisville, Ky., and Stephanie (Joey) Karr of Louisville, Ky.; five grandchildren, Abigail Hosler, Daniel Hosler, Jacob Karr, Scarlett Karr, and Brooklyn Karr, all of Louisville, Ky.; and many cousins, nephews and nieces.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Neil and Mary Barnhart Tootle; two sisters, Christine Tootle and Roma Ruth Tootle Styers; and brother, William Tootle.
Graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, April 1, at Forest Cemetery in Circleville.
The family suggests that contributions be made to Heartland Hospice, Circleville.
Published in Circleville Herald on Mar. 26, 2019
