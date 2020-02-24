Home

Frances A. Bartunek Obituary
Frances A. Bartunek, age 84, of Rochester, Michigan, formerly of Flint, Michigan, and Circleville, Ohio, died Feb. 18, 2020.
Loving mother of James (Carol) and Kenneth (Virginia) Bartunek. Dear grandmother of Rebecca (Evan), Olivia, Kenneth, William, Candace, and Gregory. Beloved aunt of Mary, Eric, Kurt, Mike, Shanna, Pam, Jason, Paul, Michelle, and Sarah.
Predeceased by her parents, Clyde Raymond and Frances Sudie Peters; and siblings, Bonnie, Clyde "Bill", and Patricia.
A memorial service will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, 2 p.m. at the Modetz Funeral Home, 100 E. Silverbell Road, Orion.
The family will receive friends 1 p.m. until time of service.
Suggested memorials to the Older Persons Commission "OPC", Rochester, Michigan.
Online guestbook www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 25, 2020
