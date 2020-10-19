Frank Lauderdale, 75, of Circleville passed away Oct. 16, 2020. He was born on July 2, 1945 in Eldorado, Illinois to Charles Henry and Martha (Broad) Lauderdale.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Frank is survived by his wife Elizabeth (Rhymer) Lauderdale, brother Jack (Holly) Lauderdale and by niece Lauren "Tommi" Naggs and nephews Chris and Sean Lauderdale. Private graveside services will be held in Forest Cemetery. Memorial contributions are suggested to the James Cancer Center.
