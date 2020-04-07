Home

POWERED BY

Services
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Waters
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pastor Frank Waters Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pastor Frank Waters Sr. Obituary
Pastor Frank Waters Sr., 91, of Galloway, went home to Jesus on April 4, 2020.
He was born on Sept. 16, 1928, in Columbus to George Sr. and Reta Waters.
Frank was a pastor for over 50 years and was most recently retired from Village Chapel Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandson, Dale Waters; and siblings, George Jr. and Charles Waters, Ellen Stilwell, Lucille Moore, and Dorothy Moore.
He is survived by his wife, Shannan Kathleen (Fraley) and their children, Andrew (Athena), Matthew (Jamie), Benjamin, and Sarah; grandchildren, Relann, Aria, Priscilla, Ava, Gavin, Levi, Alivia, Everly, and Maverick; children from his previous marriage, Frank Jr. (Janie) Waters, Irene (Bob) Hayes, Sally (Steve) Swayne, Tim Waters, and Joseph (Angela) Waters; grandchildren, Carl, Chrissy, Sheryl, Sarah, Solomon, Simeon, and Samuel, and six great-grandchildren.
A private graveside service will be held at Reber Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home in Frank's name.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling their arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frank's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -