Franklin Hartley, 70, of Laurelville, passed away on Feb. 21, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 14, 1950 in Circleville to Orland and Jean (Gilliland) Hartley.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Dan and Chris Hartley.
He was an Army Veteran who was an avid outdoorsman and loved Denver Broncos football.
Franklin is survived by his children, Eddie Hartley and Sparkel Hartley, of Florida; grandchild, Kyler Hartley; by siblings, Linda Nesser, Virginia Shaw, Bruce Hartley, Dara Hartley, Kirk Hartley and Sheryl Coffey; and by several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews.
Cremation has been observed.
Published in Circleville Herald on Feb. 25, 2020