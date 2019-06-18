Fred Garfield Call Jr., 93, went home to be with his Lord surrounded by his family on Sunday, June 16, 2019.

He was born on the family farm in Monroe Township, Pickaway County to the late Fred Garfield Sr. and Rachel Moriah (Junk) Call. A graduate of Monroe Township High School in 1943, Fred farmed with his parents from an early age and continued farming until several years ago.

A member of the United Christian Church in Mount Sterling most of his life, he was a member of the F. & A.M. in Mount Sterling, the Eastern Star, Scottish Rite, Aladdin Shrine, the former Derby Men's Club, and the I.O.O.F. Lodge #1 in Harpers Ferry, W.Va. Fred was a person that loved his God and country and would consider himself a true Patriot. He was a proud Republican and had attended two or three presidential inaugurals. In 1949, he danced with Miss America, Jackie Mercer. Fred enjoyed his 27 tractors as a pastime.

He is preceded in death by the love of his life, Nancy Hedges Call, on July 23, 2017, an infant sister, Ruth, and a very special friend, Bud Noel Carpenter.

Fred is survived by a son, Jeffrey Call of Ashville; special caregiver and friend, Dwight Alan Karshner of Ashville; the family pet dog, Ozark; a dear friend, Melinda Carpenter of Union City, Indiana; adopted grandsons, Levi Karshner, Ethan Karshner, Gilbert (Jack) Shaffer; and many dear farm kids that called him Grandpa.

A special thank you goes to Annette Spaulding, Dawn Brady, Katrina Shaffer, Ann Parker, home-health nurse Janet Thompson, and Mount Carmel Hospice for all of their great care.

The family invites friends to visit at the family farm at 14643 Call Road, Mount Sterling, Ohio on Sunday, June 23 from 4-7 p.m.

A funeral service will be held on Monday at 1 p.m. at the United Christian Church, 30 E. Columbus St. in Mount Sterling, with Rev. Kevin Pees officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Cemetery.

The family requests that in lieu of flowers contributions can be made to the United Christian Church or the Village Chapel Church 30 Circleville Ave. Ashville,43103 or Mount Carmel Hospice 1144 Dublin Road. Columbus 43215.

