Graveside service
Tuesday, Apr. 7, 2020
11:00 AM
Forest Cemetery.
1977 - 2020
Freda Lowery Obituary
Freda Lowery, 43, of Williamsport, passed away on April 2, 2020.
She was born on Jan. 1, 1977 in Circleville to Thomas and Freda (Allen) Boysel.
She was preceded in death by her father.
Freda is survived by her mother; children, MacKenzie, Megan, Morgan, Savannah (Good), McKaya (Mumaw), Daniel Harding; mother-in-law, Diane (Donnie) Perry; father-in-law, Larry Lowery; siblings, Billie Boysel, Robin (Phillip) Good; brothers-in-law, Michael Lowery and Craig Perry; and by sister-in-law, Dakota Brown.
A graveside service was held on Tuesday, April 7, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Forest Cemetery.
Wellman Funeral Home is handling the arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Circleville Herald on Apr. 7, 2020
