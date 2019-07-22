Frederick Ervin Dumm, 92 of, Amanda, passed away at Crestview Rehabilitation on Sunday July 21, 2019. He was born March 11, 1927 in Fairfield County and was the son of the late Homer and Ruth (Young) Dumm.

Fred was a U.S. Army veteran serving in W.W. II. and a member of the V.F.W. of Circleville. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter. Fred was a retired block mason, and had previously delivered milk for many years in the area.

Fred is survived by his wife of 68 years, Martha (Eschbaugh) Dumm; children, Michael (Helen) Dumm of Carroll, Bonnie (Terry) Keaton of Lancaster, Darlene (James) Vanover also of Lancaster, and Ervin Dumm of Amanda; 10 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Marie Dum of Tarlton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Boyd Dum.

Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Minister Richard Perrault officiating. Burial will follow at Amanda Twp. Cemetery with military honors provided by AMVETS Post #2256. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

Contributions may be made to V.F.W., 1096 Tarlton Rd., Circleville, OH 43113 in Fred's memory.

Notes of condolences can be shared at mytaylorfuneralhome.com Published in Circleville Herald on July 23, 2019