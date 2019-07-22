Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
(740) 969-2444
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jul. 24, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jul. 25, 2019
1:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
111 West Main Street
Amanda, OH 43102
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frederick Dumm
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frederick Ervin Dumm

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frederick Ervin Dumm Obituary
Frederick Ervin Dumm, 92 of, Amanda, passed away at Crestview Rehabilitation on Sunday July 21, 2019. He was born March 11, 1927 in Fairfield County and was the son of the late Homer and Ruth (Young) Dumm.
Fred was a U.S. Army veteran serving in W.W. II. and a member of the V.F.W. of Circleville. He enjoyed the outdoors and was an avid hunter. Fred was a retired block mason, and had previously delivered milk for many years in the area.
Fred is survived by his wife of 68 years, Martha (Eschbaugh) Dumm; children, Michael (Helen) Dumm of Carroll, Bonnie (Terry) Keaton of Lancaster, Darlene (James) Vanover also of Lancaster, and Ervin Dumm of Amanda; 10 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great great grandchildren; and sister-in-law Marie Dum of Tarlton. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother Boyd Dum.
Funeral service will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, July 25, 2019 at the Taylor Funeral Home in Amanda with Minister Richard Perrault officiating. Burial will follow at Amanda Twp. Cemetery with military honors provided by AMVETS Post #2256. Friends may call Wednesday from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Contributions may be made to V.F.W., 1096 Tarlton Rd., Circleville, OH 43113 in Fred's memory.
Notes of condolences can be shared at mytaylorfuneralhome.com
Published in Circleville Herald on July 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now